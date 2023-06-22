On Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, Kelsey Anne MacLellan of East Hartford, Conn., died at her home. She was 33 years old, the loving daughter of Gordon MacLellan and Phyllis Consalvo.
She is survived by her father and uncle, James Consalvo, both of East Hartford; and an aunt, Lisa Murzin, of Manchester, Conn.
Kelsey graduated from Saint Christopher School in East Hartford and Brio Academy. Recently she started and built a very successful clothing resale closet, while caring for her mother at home for two years. She was loved and a profound loss for her dad.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in February at Saint Christopher Church in East Hartford. Her burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the Robinson Cemetery in Calais.
