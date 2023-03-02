Keith E. Hawxhurst

Keith Hawxhurst, 42, of Canaan, N.H., died, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center due to complications from a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Aug. 20, 1980, in Burlington, son of David French and Lizabeth Hawxhurst. Keith grew up throughout Vermont and New Hampshire and attended Rutland Regional High School and Lebanon High School. After school, he worked in several restaurants throughout the Upper Valley and was the head chef at Murphy’s on the Green in Hanover, N.H. He was well known for his delicious food.
Keith was an avid fitness enthusiast and studied for a time at the National Academy of Sports Medicine. He followed a strict workout routine and healthy diet. He enjoyed meditation, was a talented artist who loved drawing, writing, poetry, photography and playing the drums. Keith also loved Mother Nature, gardening and taking hikes with his family and friends.
Keith was a family man and he loved them all unconditionally, near or far.
He was predeceased by his mother, Lizabeth Hawxhurst Smith.
Keith is survived by six children, Isiah Hawxhurst, Micah Hawxhurst, Jeremiah Doran, Lexus Hawxhurst, Angel Hawxhurst and Danica Jeffrey; his father, David French of Fair Haven; a sister, Melinda Rae Hawxhurst of Morrisville; his life partner, Nia Perkins of Canaan, N.H.; and sister-in-law, Tai Perkins of Hartland.
A visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, followed immediately by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.