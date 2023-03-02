Keith E. Hawxhurst

Keith E. Hawxhurst

Keith Hawxhurst, 42, of Canaan, N.H., died, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center due to complications from a motor vehicle accident.

He was born Aug. 20, 1980, in Burlington, son of David French and Lizabeth Hawxhurst. Keith grew up throughout Vermont and New Hampshire and attended Rutland Regional High School and Lebanon High School. After school, he worked in several restaurants throughout the Upper Valley and was the head chef at Murphy’s on the Green in Hanover, N.H. He was well known for his delicious food.

