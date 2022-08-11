Kathleen Sue Bailey

Kathleen Bailey, also known as KP, of Craftsbury, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home with family and friends by her side. She was born Kathleen Sue Provost in Northfield on Feb. 19, 1957, and was the daughter of Roger and Bette Provost.
She graduated from Northfield High School in 1975 and then went on to Vermont College for a degree in nursing in 1977.
Her employers over the years were Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Craftsbury Community Care Center and Vicky Hill Physical Therapy in Hardwick. In the late 1980s, Kathy received a Nurse of the Year Award from the state that took her to the White House where she met Barbara Bush and many nurses from other states.
Kathy lived in Morrisville for 17 years. She was married to Kenneth Thibodeau from 1979 to 1992. Kathy met John Bailey Sr., who she referred to as the love of her life. She moved to the farm in Craftsbury in 1994. John and the farm brought her a sense of peace. On Oct. 24, 2020, they were married.
Kathy enjoyed cooking and crafting and loved visiting with friends. She enjoyed seeing people laugh and was quite the jokester.
Kathy was predeceased by her father, Roger Provost, in 1979.
She leaves behind her mother, Bette Provost; husband, John Bailey Sr.; stepdaughter, Trina Henry and her husband, Robert of Hardwick; stepson, John Bailey Jr. of Hyde Park; two granddaughters, Rachel of Craftsbury and Leilah of Middlesex; brother-in-laws, Thomas Bailey of Concord, and Richard Bailey and wife, Cheryl of Craftsbury; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to convey how very much they appreciated the help they received that allowed Kathy to be at home. A special thanks to her best friend, Avril Cochran, Cheryl Bailey, Kathy Bailey and Lisa Fernandez.
A private service with family and close friends will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. with luncheon following at the United Church of Craftsbury on Craftsbury Common.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.