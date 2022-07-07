Kathleen Morris Geiersbach, 78, longtime teacher and school administrator, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, of pancreatic cancer at home in Hyde Park with several family members present. She was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Pasadena, Calif., to Daniel S. and Elizabeth N. Morris.
After graduating from Westridge School in Pasadena in 1961, she majored in biology at Wellesley College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1965. She then earned a master’s degree in classics at Brown University in 1967, after which she started teaching Latin and Greek at Rocky Hill Country Day School in East Greenwich, R.I., where she taught for 25 years, advancing from director of studies to head of upper school and then assistant head of school.
In 1992 she became academic dean at Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs, Colo., and in 1997 she was founding head of the independent Hidden Springs Community School, in Boise, Idaho, now the site of a public elementary school. Returning to New England in 1999, Kathleen trained in computer programming and spent six years working as a data analyst at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass.
Kathleen married Kenneth N. Geiersbach in 1966, and they both finally retired in 2006 to Hyde Park, their summer residence since 1976. Both became volunteers at Lanpher Memorial Library, Kathleen helping to computerize the book collection and its circulation, Ken as twice-elected trustee. Both became founding members of Lamoille Neighbors, where Kathleen served on the board as its first treasurer.
Free at last from her day jobs, Kathleen dedicated her considerable energies to her large organic gardens, gourmet cooking and legendary baking, especially her Christmas cookies. She liked to think of herself as an introvert but made friends easily because of her sunny nature and ready wit. She never sat still except when reading.
She liked noisy machinery — her chainsaw, tiller and even her chipper until it took all the fingers off her right hand, whereupon she set about learning how to write legibly with her left hand “so as to be able to sign credit card slips.”
In January 2020, at the Northern Vermont University-Johnson pool with her swim buddies, she suffered a stroke in the 15th lap of her intended 25, spent 49 days at University of Vermont-Fanny Allen rehab, making a remarkable recovery as she did once again the following August when she had a heart attack. She was honored with the 2021 Spirit of Community award for her Hyde Park volunteer work.
Kathleen was the mother of six and grandmother of eight.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel Morris and Robert Morris; and grandson, Oliver Graham Beitel.
She is survived by an older sister, Anne Stratford of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; her husband of 55 years; and the following children and grandchildren: son, Frederick Geiersbach and Carla (Manske) Geiersbach, and their children, Alexander and Guenevere of Middletown, Del.; daughter, Dr. Katherine B. Geiersbach and Ronald Beitel, and their daughter Laura Jane Beitel, of Rochester, Minn.; daughter, Elizabeth H. Guertin and Jeffrey Guertin, and their children Gabriel, Benjamin and Genevieve of Bedford, N.H.; son, Peter Martin Geiersbach and Lee Ann Geiersbach, and their daughter Cecilia of York Beach, Maine; daughter, Dr. Caroline M. Geiersbach and Christoph Witzany, of Berlin, Germany; and Anne Graham Geiersbach of Hyde Park.
There will be a celebration of her life later this summer.
