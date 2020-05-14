Kathleen McCuin-Gonzales

Kathleen McCuin-Gonzales

Kathleen Nancy McCuin-Gonzales, 69, of Jeffersonville died at her home on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 9, 1951, youngest daughter of Kermit C. and Marian (Rooney) McCuin, and married Michael D. “Speedy” Gonzales.

Family was most important to Kathy. She loved to entertain her family and friends and worked tirelessly to make everyone feel welcome in her home. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She loved baking, gardening, painting and traveling to her favorite place, the US. Virgin Islands.

Kathy was a wonderful caregiver and selflessly cared for family members during their time of need. She will be missed immensely by her family.

Survivors include her children, Jill E. (Fletcher) Greenleaf of Bristol, Conn., Kimberly A. (Fletcher) Klemmer and husband Jonathan of Chelmsford, Mass., and Jamie M. (Fletcher) Brillhart and her husband Benjamin Coddington of Underhill; her siblings, Jon Peter McCuin of Bristol, Conn., Stephen McCuin of Sandisfield, Mass., Jan Boinay of Morrisville and Daniel Nesbitt of East Berkshire; grandchildren Kelly Supranovich, Tyler Beaulieu, Monica Greenleaf, Logan Greenleaf, Xavier Klemmer, Lilla Brillhart, Anna Brillhart, Maggie Coddington and Caroline Coddington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, including Tracy Billodeau, Raymond Gillin, Martha Kinney and Louise McCuin, and her dog Rosie.

Her siblings Maryanne McCuin, David McCuin, Kermit McCuin Jr. and Monica Munz died earlier.

The family thanks Vivian’s niece Kelly McCuin Kelly for all her support, especially over the past year, and her home health nurse Stephanie Craig, who provided incredible care for Kathy during her last days.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.