Kathleen McCuin-Gonzales

Kathleen Nancy McCuin-Gonzales, 69, of Jeffersonville died at her home on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 9, 1951, youngest daughter of Kermit C. and Marian (Rooney) McCuin, and married Michael D. “Speedy” Gonzales.
Family was most important to Kathy. She loved to entertain her family and friends and worked tirelessly to make everyone feel welcome in her home. She was a warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She loved baking, gardening, painting and traveling to her favorite place, the US. Virgin Islands.
Kathy was a wonderful caregiver and selflessly cared for family members during their time of need. She will be missed immensely by her family.
Survivors include her children, Jill E. (Fletcher) Greenleaf of Bristol, Conn., Kimberly A. (Fletcher) Klemmer and husband Jonathan of Chelmsford, Mass., and Jamie M. (Fletcher) Brillhart and her husband Benjamin Coddington of Underhill; her siblings, Jon Peter McCuin of Bristol, Conn., Stephen McCuin of Sandisfield, Mass., Jan Boinay of Morrisville and Daniel Nesbitt of East Berkshire; grandchildren Kelly Supranovich, Tyler Beaulieu, Monica Greenleaf, Logan Greenleaf, Xavier Klemmer, Lilla Brillhart, Anna Brillhart, Maggie Coddington and Caroline Coddington; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, including Tracy Billodeau, Raymond Gillin, Martha Kinney and Louise McCuin, and her dog Rosie.
Her siblings Maryanne McCuin, David McCuin, Kermit McCuin Jr. and Monica Munz died earlier.
The family thanks Vivian’s niece Kelly McCuin Kelly for all her support, especially over the past year, and her home health nurse Stephanie Craig, who provided incredible care for Kathy during her last days.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.