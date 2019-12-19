Kathleen Marie Paquette, 54, of Hyde Park died at her home Dec. 9, 2019.
She was born in St. Albans Jan. 31, 1965, daughter of Roger Paquette and Betty King Paquette, graduated from Enosburg Falls High School and later went back to school to become a licensed nursing assistant.
She married David Wetherby and together they raised two children, Jason and Heather, and she was later blessed with her two grandchildren, Scarlet and Xavier, who brought abundant joy to her life.
She worked part-time as her children grew up, but her main focus was raising her kids and caring for her family. She loved her work, which was her second family at the Forest Hill Residential Care Home in Waterbury, then Hyde Park.
When her kids were grown, she became an avid outdoorswoman, spending as much time hunting as she could.
Kathy will be remembered for always putting the needs of her family and friends before hers. She spent her life taking care of those in need.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Barton and husband Robert Barton; her son, Jason Wetherby and partner Ashley Grenon; David Wetherby; her mother, Betty Larivee and husband Dave Larivee; sister Brenda Elwood and husband Ricky; her companion Randy Tallman; grandchildren Scarlet and Xavier Barton; her niece, Jennie Cross, and nephew, Jessie Elwood.
Her father, Roger Paquette, died earlier.
Calling hours were held Tuesday at Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville. Spring burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.