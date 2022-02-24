Kathleen Liebler of Morristown died peacefully in her sleep with family at her side after a short but difficult battle with cancer on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. She was 72 years old.
Kathleen was born Kathleen Thom in 1949 in Huntington, N.Y., to parents Anne and James “Jim” Thom. She spent her early years traveling as a child of a military family and this exposure to other cultures influenced her world view greatly. She was a student of art history, which informed her work as an interior designer with an excellent eye for detail and style.
She was fiercely devoted to family and friends and cultivated many life-long friendships that were precious to her. To all of those who knew her, Kathleen was known for her passion for life and was always able to bring laughter to a crowd.
She felt fortunate to have married her long-time best friend, Peter, and the two spent the best years of their lives living together in their very own paradise in Morristown.
Kathleen is survived by her adoring husband, Peter Liebler; her niece, Kerri Thom; and her two grandnieces, Penelope and Scarlett.
Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Anne; and her brothers, Robert and Michael.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathleen’s honor to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. (lls.org).
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be deferred until summer 2022 with details to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.