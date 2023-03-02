Kathleen L. Keene

Kathleen L. Keene

Kathleen Laurie Keene, 68, died on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She had a very strong faith in God and was at peace before and during her quiet departure. Although she is free, an irreplaceable void is left in the lives and hearts of her family.

Kathy was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Hardwick, to Helen and Harold Keene, and she was baby sister to brothers, Kerry and Timothy Keene. She was raised surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents, forming close bonds that lasted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.