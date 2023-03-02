Kathleen L. Keene

Kathleen Laurie Keene, 68, died on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She had a very strong faith in God and was at peace before and during her quiet departure. Although she is free, an irreplaceable void is left in the lives and hearts of her family.
Kathy was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Hardwick, to Helen and Harold Keene, and she was baby sister to brothers, Kerry and Timothy Keene. She was raised surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles, and grandparents, forming close bonds that lasted.
She graduated from Cabot High School and married soon after on Sept. 21, 1974, moving to Connecticut with her husband, Robert Rondelli. There, Kathy became a nationally rated karate champion, pitched shutouts for the Torrington Town softball league, worked in convalescence and gave birth to two of her four children.
She and Bob moved back to Cabot, building a home near her family. Soon her brothers built on either side with their families, so all the cousins grew up close.
Bob, also a karate champion, taught the martial art with his wife’s help. They had their third child, Robert Alfred Rondelli before deciding to separate. By 1988 Kathy had her fourth and last child, Tyler Scott, and married his father, James Scott.
Relocating to Bethel, Kathy became a single mother by 1995 and eventually chose an independent move to the Burlington and Essex area for sobriety and remained in Essex until quite recently with her son, Bobby.
Kathy dated again once her kids were grown and had two long-term relationships, her last with great friend Rick Jerome who was by her side day and night for her last weeks.
Kathy lived and loved with unapologetic ferocity and defended herself and family with equally effective strength. Her suffering is no more, and although she’s in the arms of God amidst loved ones beyond, for many in her family, Kathy’s death was too sudden to process.
She leaves behind her four children, Brandon Rondelli, Lyndsay (Rondelli) Herman, Robert Alfred Rondelli, and Tyler Scott; four grandchildren, Oliver Herman, Kylem Scott, Carter Rondelli and Millicent Scott, who she cherished and taught self-love and kindness by example; brothers, Kerry Keene and his wife, Charlotte, their children and grandchildren, and Tim Keene and his two daughters.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, aunts and uncles, among others. Tim’s wife and first daughter (Rhonda and Amanda) predeceased her as well, joining those guiding her soul.
A spring date will be announced for a Cabot Church memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.