Kathleen ‘Kas’ Jars, nee McDonough, 70, died peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, with much of her family by her side at Forest Hills residential care home in Hyde Park.
Kas was born in Philadelphia on Dec 23, 1951, to John and Anne McDonough.
She was predeceased by both her parents; two brothers, Bernard and Gerid; and the love of her life, Charlie.
Kas was laid to rest with Charlie at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Doylestown, Pa.
She is survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, grand and great — Mike McDonough, wife Marie and family; Terry Koebel and husband, Tom; Kevin and wife, Jule, and family; John (Mick) McDonough; Bernie Quinlan and family; Jerry McDonough, wife Chris and family; Bob McDonough, wife Beth and family; and Mary Krimmel, husband Eric and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hills activity department, where Kas was a big player; or home health and hospice, a Pandora’s box of good things.
