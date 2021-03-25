Katherine Elizabeth Semptimphelter, 34, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, at her home.
She was born Dec. 17, 1986, in White Plains, N.Y., to Richard Semptimphelter and Marilyn Foley. Katie graduated from Somers High School in New York in 2004, and then moved to Vermont to continue her education at Johnson State College. She served in the Vermont Army National Guard from 2013 to 2019 as a truck driver and a parts clerk. Katie was most recently employed at MSI in Morrisville. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 7779 in Hyde Park.
Her proudest moment was the birth of her son, Jackson Farnham, in 2009. He was the center of her world.
On Oct. 10, 2020, she married her best friend, Stephen Ward. Together they made a home with their four children and two dogs. Katie is survived by her son, Jackson Farnham; her husband, Steve, and stepchildren, Emily, Joseph and Abigail Ward; parents, Richard Semptimphelter of Westfield, and Marilyn Foley of Fishkill, N.Y.; brother, Rich Semptimphelter, of Watertown, N.Y.; and sister, Chrissy (husband Ed, children Logan and Morgan) Catapano of Stormville, N.Y.
She enjoyed time with her children and hearing about their day, snuggling her favorite pup, Dave, and playing 80s music a little too loud. She loved motorcycle rides, even if it sometimes meant getting up early on her day off.
Katie firmly believed that everyone needs a friend. Her generous heart and good nature meant that she made friends everywhere she went. She cherished the friendships she made, especially her Army family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe page that has been set up for her son Jack (gofund.me/8e01657e), or to the North Country Animal League.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.