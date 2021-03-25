Katherine Elizabeth Semptimphelter

Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.