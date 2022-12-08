Katherine Allen

Katherine Ora Westover (Kathy) Allen died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by her husband, son and sister. She was 65.
Kathy was born Nov. 26, 1957, in Morristown to Corrine and Carlton Westover. The third of five daughters, she grew up in Eden Mills. She attended Lamoille Union High School, and later North Country Union High School, where she graduated in 1975.
In 1977, she met John Allen, who she married only three months later. They were married 45 years. Together, they raised a son, Brian Allen, and managed a family farm in Wolcott until 1991.
In addition to the farm, Kathy was well recognized in the community, working at the Charlmont restaurant, Granite Junction Hardware in Hardwick, and later Topnotch Resort in Stowe. She and John made a home in Wolcott, and later in Stowe, finally retiring to Dalton, N.H., last year.
A lover of animals, she found her true passion in 2000 when she became a grandmother. From that point on, her life centered around her grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband, John Allen, of Dalton, N.H.; son, Brian Allen and his partner, Vesta Morrison of Topeka, Kan.; sisters, Rebecca Merchant and Teresa Bishop of Hardwick, and Prudence Daniels of Manchester, N.H.; three grandsons, Zackary Allen of Owasso, Okla., Wyatt Allen of West Warwick, R.I., and Brian Allen Jr. of Topeka, Kan.; two granddaughters, Paige Allen of West Warwick, R.I., and Isabelle Morrison of Topeka, Kan.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
She will be dearly missed by friends, family and acquaintances alike.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathy’s name to the North Country Animal League.
