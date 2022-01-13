Karlene S Holton, 94, died Friday, Dec.18, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Highland, Calif. Karlene had been in home hospice care after treatment for cancer.
Karlene was born Jan. 16, 1927, daughter of Helen and Sidney Tyler of Northfield, Mass. She attended intermediate and high school in Northfield and college in Northampton.
Karlene married Joseph W. Holton in 1945 while Joe was on leave from the U.S. Navy. Following Joe’s return from the South Pacific they built a new house at 48 Main St. in Northfield. During Karlene’s early life she enjoyed long bike rides with stays at the American youth hostel. She enjoyed caring for the neighbor’s horses, picking blackberries and blueberries and trout fishing with her father.
In 1960 Karlene and Joe began their second phase of their marriage by moving to New York and then Vermont where Joe worked on large construction projects. By then the family had increased to two sons, David and Richard, and daughter Cheryl.
The family moved from Peru, N.Y., to Vermont, first to Colchester, then Fairhaven, Barton, Northfield Falls, Salisbury and finally St. George.
After her sons and daughter graduated and moved on, Karlene enjoyed working as cashier at several stores. She and Joe helped build two houses for Richard and one for David. Karlene helped David gather sap from sap buckets for several years.
Karlene’s husband Joe died in July 2012 after 67 years of marriage. Karlene spent her later years living with her daughter, Cheryl, in California and summers with her son, Richard, in Hardwick. She had a special love of Richard’s dogs, Rocky, Mahogany and Noah, and Cheryl’s dog, Chocko. She also cared for two big Siamese cats and several kittens in California. She played the organ and enjoyed giving concerts for her friends.
While in St. George she began attending Wednesday breakfast meetings with a diverse group of ladies, and the breakfasts continued during the summers she spent in Hardwick.
Karlene is survived by sons, Richard and husband, Coco, David and wife, Dolly; daughter, Cheryl; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and sister-in-law, Geri Holton.
She was predeceased by grandson, Jeremy, and Cheryl’s husband, Ron Fishwood.
There will be a memorial service at the Methodist Church in Wolcott in May 2022, COVID-19 willing. As per Karlene’s wishes her ashes will go to the family burial plot in West Northfield, Mass.
