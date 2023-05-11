Justin Robert Howard, 22, of Greensboro Bend, died tragically in a drowning accident in Potsdam, N.Y., where he was a student at Clarkson University.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro. Burial will immediately follow in the family plot in the Greensboro Village Cemetery.
