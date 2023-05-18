Justin Robert Howard, 22, of Greensboro Bend, died tragically in a drowning accident in Potsdam, N.Y., where he attended Clarkson University.
He was born Sept. 8, 2000, in Denver, Colo., one of identical twin sons born to Christopher (Chris) and Barbara (Campbell) Howard. He graduated from Hazen Union School with the Class of 2019 and continued his education at Clarkson University. Justin majored in aeronautical and aerospace engineering.
During his most recent summer months, he interned at Beta Technology in Burlington. This gave him the opportunity to take flying lessons and see his lifelong dreams slowly become a reality. Justin was an avid basketball player at Hazen Union and continued playing intramural basketball at Clarkson University. His passions include golf, downhill skiing and flying.
He is a beloved son, a loyal brother and a fierce friend to many. Justin will be dearly missed, and he is forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his parents, Chris and Barbara (Barb) Howard of Greensboro Bend; two siblings, his identical twin brother, Joseph (Joe) Howard of Greensboro Bend and Todd Howard of Cambridge; maternal grandmother, Dana Asbridge of Parker, Colo.; paternal grandparents, Robert and Pamela (Deem) Howard of Fort Collins, Colo.; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Justin was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Craig Campbell.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro. Justin’s family received guests prior to his service. Burial was in the family plot in the Greensboro Village Cemetery, followed by refreshments at the Highland Art Center.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory payable to The Justin R. Howard Memorial Fund and sent to: Stifel, 1197 Main St, Suite 2, St. Johnsbury VT 05819. Funds will be used to sponsor others in activities that Justin loved.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone in the Potsdam, N.Y., community including the Potsdam Police Department, first responders, all the rescue and dive teams and the many volunteers for their heroic efforts. Thank you to Clarkson University for your support in our worst hours.
