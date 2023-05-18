Justin R. Howard

Justin R. Howard

Justin Robert Howard, 22, of Greensboro Bend, died tragically in a drowning accident in Potsdam, N.Y., where he attended Clarkson University.

He was born Sept. 8, 2000, in Denver, Colo., one of identical twin sons born to Christopher (Chris) and Barbara (Campbell) Howard. He graduated from Hazen Union School with the Class of 2019 and continued his education at Clarkson University. Justin majored in aeronautical and aerospace engineering.

