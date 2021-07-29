A graveside service honoring June Quinn, who died Feb. 17, 2021, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick.
A celebration of life will directly follow the burial at the American Legion in Hardwick. The complete obituary may be found at dgfunerals.com.
