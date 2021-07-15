June Gilman Guyette, 85, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
June was born May 23, 1936, in Manchester, N.H., the daughter of Lewis and Abby Gilman.
June attended the University of New Hampshire, and after moving to Vermont, completed her associate degree at Community College of Vermont and her bachelor’s degree at Johnson State College.
Her greatest joys were her poodles and the scholar athletes whom she met and “grand-parented” at University of Vermont and Johnson State College. She was known as the “Cookie Lady” because of her unfailing supply of treats for the students.
She and her beloved husband, Robert, were proud to have been awarded plaques from both the University of Vermont and Johnson State College athletic departments for their loyal support and dedication.
Johnson made them honorary members of the Athletic Hall of Fame.
June is survived by her loving husband, Robert Guyette of Cambridge; her daughter, Elaine Winkler of Indiana; her grandson, Steven McGuire and wife, Brittany McGuire, and great-granddaughter, Logan June McGuire, all of Essex Junction; niece, Charlotte Gilman of Reno, Nev.; three stepchildren, Kathleen Guyette of New Hampshire, Todd Guyette of Massachusetts, and Christopher Guyette of Maine.
She was predeceased by her brother, Lewis B. Gilman Jr.
There will be no visiting hours for there will be a private funeral at the convenience of her family.
