June E. St. Louis, 89, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Manor Nursing Home in Morristown as her family kept vigil during her last few days.
She was born June Eclipse Thompson on Aug. 31, 1932, to Benjamin and Lillian Thompson of Glover, the youngest of 10 children. Her birth occurred during the total eclipse of the sun that was known to be best seen from the Northeast, hence her middle name. She married Eugene St. Louis Jr. on Dec. 24, 1949, and they raised six children together in Greensboro.
She was predeceased by one son, Robert Merrill St. Louis in 1975; her husband, Eugene in 1997; and several her siblings.
She is survived by her other children, Elain Pelkey of Greensboro, Lorraine Call and her husband, Raymond of St. Johnsbury, daughter-in-law Carol St. Louis-Russell of Morrisville, Diana Merchant and her husband, Mike of Greensboro, and Tracy St. Louis and his wife, Elizabeth of Wheelock; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
June was known for her love and putting up firewood, making homemade doughnuts and raspberry jam, beautiful handmade braided rugs from repurposed clothes and perhaps most notably for the many hundreds of hand-knitted socks, mittens and baby sweater sets with booties, most of which she gave away. It was a true talent, one that she passed down to her daughter Diana.
She very much enjoyed watching the birds, both wild and domestic, as she always had a parakeet and or a cockatiel.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the people and family members who contributed so much to her care, both in helping to keep her home as long as possible and especially to the staff at the Manor Nursing Home for their loving care of her during her final two years. This was an especially challenging time given the onset of COVID-19.
Per June’s request, no formal services are planned.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Visit dgfunerals.com to share memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.