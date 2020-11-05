June Denlinger Leaman, 88, formerly of Lancaster, Pa., died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Wolcott. She was the wife of the late Mervin B. Leaman, who died in October 2013.
Born June 1, 1932, in Mountville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Myrtle (Shimp) Denlinger. She was a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon Louise (married to Kenneth J. Trani) of Richford, Denise Elaine (married to D. Marlin Wadel) of Wolcott, and Regina Fay (married to Ernest D. Weaver) of Dongola, Ill.; a foster son, John Irizarry of Mifflin, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Sharon (Seibel) Huss; 21 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a foster son, Jesse Huss; two sisters, Martha Denlinger and Marian Rabe; and three brothers, Raymond Denlinger, Elvin Denlinger and Lloyd Denlinger.
Funeral services were held on Nov. 2, 2020, at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church in Lancaster, Pa.
