June A. Ewen

June Ann Ewen, 70, of East Hardwick died with her family at her side on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Ransom and Oma (Gusha) Colbeth. She attended Woodbury public schools and Hardwick Academy.
In 1977, she married Bernard E. Ewen Sr.
June worked for nursing homes in Randolph and Morrisville. She was also employed in the housekeeping department at the Stowehof Inn Resort in Stowe for many years. She retired due to failing health.
Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed visiting with people, playing cards, toy parties and all home parties. She will be remembered by all who knew her as being very independent and always putting everyone else first.
Survivors include three children, Bernard E. Ewen Jr. of Woodbury, Bud Ewen of Wolcott and Rebecca Woods of Hardwick; three grandchildren, Ashley Smith of Hardwick, Crystal Witham of Johnson and Kaylee Ewen of Woodbury; three great-grandchildren, Lilyanah Smith, Aubree Smith and Aydrian Witham-Church; two sisters, Martha Keough of East Hardwick and Patricia Hooker of Randolph; and many nieces, nephews and cousins
In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by three siblings, Elwin Colbeth, Isaac Colbeth and Mary McNaulty.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be scheduled in the spring, with date, time and location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
