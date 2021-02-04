Juliette I. Daigle, 93, of Eden, died Jan. 25, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Joseph Marois and Lea Soisy Marois. She was predeceased by her husband, Lorenzo Daigle, on Nov. 1, 1976, and daughter, Diane Godin, on April 18, 2005.
Juliette is survived by her sons, Real (Penny) Daigle of Eden, and Michel Daigle, of Milton, Fla.; her daughters, Lisette (Norman) Roberge of Underhill, Ginette (Al) Sholan of Vero Beach, Fla., Cecile (Andy) Languerand of Morrisville, Odette Daigle (Kevin Shields) of Moodus, Conn., Rita Hance (Ed Raymond) of Milton, and Julia (Raymond) Tardif of Swanton. She is also survived by her partner, Guy Morin, and his children, Kelley, Gary (Tracy) and Guyla King; 32 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and three sisters, Lucille, Bella and Lea, all of Quebec.
A private Mass will be held at the convenience of the family at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. Interment will be in the spring in St. Teresa’s Cemetery in Hyde Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.