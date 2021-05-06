Spring committal services for Juliette I. Daigle, 93, of Eden, who died Jan. 25, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Theresa Cemetery in Hyde Park.
Due to COVID-19, a mask and distancing will be required.
