Julie A. McCoy

Julie Ann McCoy, 61, of East Hardwick, died March 17, 2021, at the Barre Gardens Nursing Home in Barre.
She was born March 27, 1959, in Newport, the daughter of Dale C. and Loretta (Perry) McCoy. Julie attended Orleans Graded School and graduated from Lake Region Union School, Class of 1977, where she had been part of the school’s forestry program.
She worked all of her working years as a dairy farmer, first as an employee of the Henry Cleveland Dairy Farm in Brownington, and later as a co-owner with Gary Brown of the Brown Farm in East Hardwick. They operated this farm from the late 1970s until 2011 when her health failed.
She loved the farm animals, driving the tractors, snow machining and her favorite fur friend and companion, Daisy, the family dog. Julie was a loving mother and grandmother to Jacob, who was her pride and joy. She was always kind to everyone and welcomed everyone into her home. She enjoyed the phone calls and visits from her favorite aunt, Clemence LeBlond of Jay.
Survivors include her father, Dale McCoy of Coventry; her longtime companion, Gary Brown, two daughters, Jennifer Brown and Betsy Brown, and a grandson, Jacob Brown, all of East Hardwick; six siblings, Harold McCoy of Hardwick, David McCoy of Walden, Timothy McCoy of Brownington, Steven McCoy of Tennessee, Amy Morley of Newport and Laurie Rice of Brownington; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, Loretta McCoy, a sister, Cynthia McCoy, and an infant grandson, Tyler Brown-Hall.
To honor her request, there will be no funeral services. All gatherings will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
