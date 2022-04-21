Judy C. Jones

Judy Cochran Jones, 71, of Morristown, died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
She was born May 21, 1951, in Morristown, the daughter of the late Merwin and Theresa (Allard) Cochran. She graduated from Peoples Academy in the Class of 1969.
On Jan. 10, 1970, she married Frederick A. “Fred” Jones at Holy Cross Church in Morristown. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage and lived the entire time in Morristown.
Judy spent most of her employment driving school bus in various towns for R.R. Godfrey and Sons and later for Norman and Noreen Prive of Lamoille Valley Transportation. Judy loved driving bus and although she never had children of her own, in a sense she had many. She loved building relationships with the children that she transported and getting to know their families.
Throughout the years she built many long-lasting friendships and great memories. She enjoyed playing bingo with her mother and summer vacations, walking on the sandy beaches in Maine. She had a deep love for her family. She will be missed by all who loved her so much.
Judy was predeceased by her father and, just a few short weeks ago, she was predeceased by her mother; three siblings, Janice, Fezzy and Marty; and two nieces, Darci and Vicki.
Survivors include her husband, Fred; two sisters, Linda Anthony and Janie Currier and her husband, Jack, all of Morristown; nieces and nephews, Chris and Lisa Boyea, Eric Mandigo and wife, Dawn Vanderwerf, Jennifer Currier, Jamie Currier, Kayla Atwood, Avery Boyea, Shane Audet, Lydia and Fiona Mandigo, Kylie Cochran, Liza Cochran and her companion, Luke Benway, and Travis Cochran; a sister-in-law, Diane; a few who became part of her life, Abby, Macy, Emma and Parker; as well as many other cousins and friends.
A joint summer graveside service for Judy and her mother, Theresa Cochran, who died Jan. 7, 2022, will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morristown, with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at nothernvermontfuneralservice.com.
