Judith Womack

Judith “Judi” Womack, 82, of Hyde Park, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at The Manor in Morrisville with her family at her side.
She was born in Newport, R.I., the daughter of the late Faye and Mary Foss. She was a graduate of Saint Catherine Academy in Newport.
Judi had a very long and colorful career with the U.S. government in executive administration at many military bases throughout the United States, as well as overseas. Judi went on to work for the Freeman Foundation in Stowe until her retirement.
Judi enjoyed singing with her church choir and with the hospice choir, as well as volunteering at Copley Hospital. She was a world traveler, an avid reader and a lover of all animals. She was especially fond of working out with her personal trainer at SNAP Fitness, and visits with her grand dogs.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Rowell of Stowe, Lisa Rowell of Johnson and Mark Rowell and Rick Martin of Hardwick; a grandson, Jordan Rowell of Johnson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Linda (Foss) Wilson and Stephen Foss; and a grandson, Jacob Branam.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville, with Father Jon Schnobrich, celebrant. Judi’s family will receive friends for a brief visitation on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661-9181.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
