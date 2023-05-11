Judith R. Root

Judith (Judy) Ready Root, 86, of Eden, died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Born June 30, 1936, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Martin W. and Kathleen (Durkee) Ready. Upon the death of her parents, she was raised in Shelburne by grandparents, John (Jack) and Clara (Haight) Ready and attended the old Shelburne elementary and high schools and Trinity College in Burlington.
Judy worked in Burlington until 1964 when she married Wilfred Root Jr. and moved to Bellows Falls. After many moves, the family settled in Eden and Judy worked in Morrisville for 20 years for University of Vermont Extension and another 22 years for the Lamoille Solid Waste District.
Upon retiring in July 2013, Judy enjoyed working in her flower gardens, was an avid reader and had many videos that were favorites. Visits to Burlington were special to her as all her cousins, uncles and aunts resided there.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Root of Eden; her daughter, Pamela O’Neil and her children, Andrew and Devin O’Neil, Autumn Jarvis and husband, Brad, and great-grandson Weston Jarvis of Morrisville. Judy also leaves behind many dear friends of her youth and employment.
She was predeceased by the father of her children, Wilfred Root Jr.; her special son-in-law, Steven O’Neil; and her beloved cat Beeba.
A memorial service in Judith’s honor will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s name may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network in Morrisville at lacnvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.