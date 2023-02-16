Judith Menard

Judith Menard

Judith “Judi” Ruby Menard, 78, of Wolcott, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.

She was born Aug. 24, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Clifford S. Jones Sr. and the late Evelyn M. (Richardson) Jones. Judi attended Wolcott public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in the Class of 1962.

