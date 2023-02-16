Judith Menard

Judith “Judi” Ruby Menard, 78, of Wolcott, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
She was born Aug. 24, 1944, in New Haven, Conn., the daughter of the late Clifford S. Jones Sr. and the late Evelyn M. (Richardson) Jones. Judi attended Wolcott public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in the Class of 1962.
She married Louis Gerard Menard in Hardwick on July 25, 1964, and had more than 58 years with her true-life partner.
Judi loved children and spent most of her working years as a foster parent and day care provider. There were 70 or more infants, adolescents and teenagers who benefitted from her love and care as a foster parent over the years. She also instructed new couples desiring to be foster parents through the training program with the state of Vermont.
She volunteered to be a group leader for the Camp Fire Girls and Boys Scouts when her children were young. She was a calming soul in a hard world for many of the children that she cared for and many still call and return to visit. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing word puzzles, reading, walking and the nature surrounding her and Louis at their home in Wolcott.
Most recently, her favorite activity was cruising the back roads with Louis for their afternoon rides.
She was a member of the Wolcott Church of the Nazarene. Judi will be remembered for teaching Sunday school and her kindness to everyone.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Louis of Wolcott; her children, Anita Lamotte and her husband, Tracy of Sheffield, Lia Menard of Wolcott, Louis J. Menard and his wife, Kathie of Walden, Ivan Menard and his wife, Brenda of Hardwick, Lucas Menard and his wife, Tammy of Barre, Anna Menard of Washington and William McKinney and his wife, Michele of Watertown, N.Y.; foster daughter, Lee Seligman of Lake Helen, Fla.; her sisters, Bonita Ovitt of Claremont, N.H., Janet Theroux of Franklin, N.H. and Elizabeth Combe of Morrisville; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Judi was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Clifford S. Jones Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the United Church of Hardwick, located at 216 S. Main St. A light lunch will follow.
Visiting hours will be held at Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., in Hardwick on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, or to the North Country Animal League,
16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville VT 05661, where she would take her grandchildren when they were young to donate food and visit the rescues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.