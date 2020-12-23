Judith M. Stancliffe Woods

Judith May Stancliffe Woods, 81, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly at home due to natural causes on Dec. 7, 2020.
She was born May 4, 1939, in Morrisville, the daughter of Reginald E. Stancliffe and Evelyn M. Blodgett Stancliffe. She married Oscar R. Woods on May 8, 1960, at Puffer United Methodist Church in Morrisville.
Judith was a 1957 graduate of Peoples Academy. She loved to go to Burlington to roller skate and also enjoyed canoeing local lakes, including Green River Reservoir, Wolcott Pond and Lake Eligo. She had been a frequent volunteer at the Morrisville Senior Center.
In addition to her husband, Oscar, she is survived by a son, John Woods and wife, Elaine Jones, of Ramsey, N.J., and a daughter, Amanda Woods and husband, Steve Blechner, of W. Bridgewater, Mass. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Alena and Katia Woods, and grandson, Dylan Blechner; and a sister, Janet Labate and husband, Jake, of Titusville, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, George Stancliffe.
A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2021 and will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Main St., PO Box 844, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.