Judith Getty Treadwell, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Vermont.
Judith was born in 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Betts Ann and William P. Getty. Judith received a bachelor’s degree in education from Vassar College. She studied at L’Institut des Professeurs de Français Langue Étrangère in Paris and at the Goethe Institut in Murnau, Germany.
She loved to teach and read and devoted her life to promoting literacy and a passion for learning in children. In 1966, she married John W. Treadwell and they raised two daughters, Anne and Meg.
Judith was known for her smile, patience and kindness toward all, especially children. She was a preschool, special education and elementary school teacher, assistant librarian and book reviewer. She reached thousands of children and families throughout her life and taught all over the United States, from Old Lyme, Conn., and Portland, Maine to Tucson, Ariz., and Greensboro.
Judith grew up in the Pittsburg neighborhood of beloved educational TV host, Mr. Rogers. She embodied the spirit of Mr. Rogers’ message heralding the importance of kindness, community and friendship.
Judith was known to be the last one to leave a dance floor and appreciated diverse genres of music from Broadway musicals and music of the 1950s to jazz and pop. Judith was devoted to “her teams” and was a faithful Steeler’s fan. Judith was always open to new ideas and searched for the good in all whom she met.
To quote Mr. Rogers, Judith liked you “just the way you are.”
She is survived by her husband, John; two daughters, Anne and Meg; her brother, Pat Getty; six grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lincoln-Noyes Cemetery, Greensboro. Donations may be made in Judith’s memory to the Greensboro Free Library at greensborofreelibrary.org.
