Judith Colbeth

Judith E. Colbeth, 77, of Eden, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Judith, known as Judy, spent the last 17 1/2 years with her friend, Carolyn McLean and her family in Eden. Judy captured the hearts of all who knew her and had a huge community of friends throughout the Lamoille County Area.
Judy’s honest nature, spunk and the humorous things she would say will be in our hearts forever. Judy loved spending time with family, visiting with everyone she met, coloring, watching movies, music, animals, shopping, having lunch with friends and her beloved doll collection.
Judy leaves behind many loved ones and friends: Carolyn and Eddie of Eden; Tyler McLean and Angie Cota of Eden; Kyle, Jamie and Tegan McLean of Eden; Heather McLean, Clayton Severcool and Jaelyn Severcool of Hardwick; and the extended family and friends of Carolyn and Eddie.
She is survived by her friends and supporters at Lamoille County Mental Health Services, including Josee Gingues and Danielle Cote as well as many friends throughout Lamoille County.
A graveside service in celebration of Judy's life will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11am in the Eden Corners Cemetery, Cemetery Rd. off Route 100 in Eden, VT. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
