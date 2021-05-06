A graveside service for Juanita (Gillespie) Thomas, of Colchester, who died Feb. 2, 2021, will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the family lot in Jeffersonville Village Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow the service at the Eagles Club, Route 109, Cambridge.
In special remembrance the family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.