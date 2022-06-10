Juanita Fern Brown, 61, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on April 6, 1961, in Morrisville, daughter of the late Larry Lee Brown Sr. and Shirley Arlene (Eldred) Brown.
Juanita graduated from Lamoille Union High School in the Class of 1979 as a member of the National Honor Society. She was very involved with her school community. She attended Girls State and was selected as the Daughters of the American Revolution finalist for that year.
Juanita was the junior class president, the A.F.S. secretary and a member of the yearbook staff. She was the voice you heard at the beginning of the school day as she led the flag salute and gave you the daily announcements over the public address system. Her voice was also heard as part of the many regional, state and New England music festivals that she was selected to participate in for both choir and band. Juanita quenched her thirst for knowledge at Johnson State College and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business.
Juanita worked at the Cold Hollow Cider Mill. She was an assistant at Stowe Aviation and at Holy Cross Rectory. Juanita was employed by Union Bank and Vermont Federal Bank. She worked at the town offices of Milton, and for many years she was employed by the Department of Immigration and Naturalization, which later became Homeland Security, and rose to the position of adjudicator.
Juanita’s sense of civic duty for her community was evident in the variety of positions she held to support it. She was twice elected as school director for the Lamoille Union High School Board. Juanita was a justice of the peace, ballot clerk and chair of the Republican committee in Belvidere. She was president and treasurer of the Belvidere Cemetery Association and had been a member of the Belvidere Community Club.
Juanita grew up attending Mountain View Tabernacle and United Church of Christ, where she was both a former member and pianist. In recent years she attended Belvidere Community Church and Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Juanita organized and led the Christmas Eve service and assisted with Bluegrass Gospel Sunday for many years at the Belvidere Community Church.
Juanita was a generous person who gave all her heart to her family and her community. She was a Christian woman who showed others of God’s love. Her gifted musical ability was greatly enjoyed and appreciated by so many. Juanita’s singing of the National Anthem to open the Rattling Brook Bluegrass Festival and Old Home Day will be long remembered and greatly missed. Her family was her world, her greatest joy and her favorite work, and they will miss her every day.
Juanita is survived by her loving family, three brothers Larry Brown Jr and his wife, Jeanette Ward, Neal Brown and wife, Meg, and Stephen Brown and wife, Karen; two sisters, Emily Lapan, and Laureen Allen and husband, Bernard; her uncle, Earl Domina; aunts, Lucille Brown and Leona Eldred; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Juanita was also predeceased by her infant sisters, Eliza Holly Brown and Holly Beth Brown; brother-in-law, Robert Timothy “Tim” Lapan; grandparents, Ashton and Sylvia Brown and Maurice and Hersa Eldred; as well as many aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in the family lot in Belvidere Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Juanita’s memory may be made to Belvidere Cemetery Association, 3958 VT RT 109, Belvidere VT 05442.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
