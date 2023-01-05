Joyce L. Lanpher, 79, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman, of 56 years. They lived in North Wolcott most of their lives.
Survivors include her daughters, Cheryl Repash and husband, Michael of Middleboro, Mass., and Susan Tinker and husband, Francis of Hyde Park; and granddaughter Elizabeth Repash and husband, David Gidley. Other close family include Curtis Tinker, Nikki Horner and Lindsey Tinker.
No public services are planned at this time. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.