Joyce L. Fielder LaRow, 90, of Morrisville, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at home.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.
A full obituary will be placed in next week’s publications of the Stowe Reporter and the News & Citizen.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
