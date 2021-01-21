Joyce Fielder LaRow

Joyce Lorraine Fielder LaRow, 90, of Morrisville, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, where she had been lovingly cared for over the past two and a half years.
She was born on June 25, 1930, in Stowe as the only child to Charles and Brenda Fielder. Joyce attended and graduated from school in the one-room schoolhouse adjacent to the Helen Day Art Center, and she lived most of her life in Stowe before moving to Sterling View in Hyde Park and then to Morrisville.
She married Floyd LaRow on Aug. 7, 1948, and they went on to have six children. Joyce was known to her family and friends as a pillar of strength, practicality and absolute goodness.
Joyce worked in the Stowe Elementary School cafeteria for 13 years moving on to the high school where she became the head of the Stowe school lunch program. She worked at Stowe High School for 14 more years while her children and grandchildren passed through the ranks. Her retirement was recognized in a feature story in the May 23, 1998, Stowe Reporter. No child ever went hungry under Joyce’s watch. Her work ethic was legendary — as was her crafting ability.
Joyce was a member of the Common Threads Quilt Guild. She was known for making intricate and much-loved quilts and other crafts for which she won numerous awards at Lamoille County Field Days over the years. To the delight of her family, on Christmas she would say, “I didn’t do anything special this year. You’re all just getting quilts.”
Humble, hard-working and kind, she was the matriarch of a large extended family and she loved each and every member unconditionally. She treated everyone by the Golden Rule and when witnessing impropriety she would utter her famous phrase, “There’s just no need of it!”
In addition to working and raising her family, Joyce enjoyed bowling in a league, snowmobiling, riding bikes on the Stowe Recreation Path with her girlfriends and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Retirement did not slow her down as she went on to volunteer as a greeter at Copley Hospital and worked at Second Chance for many years. Even into her 80s, Joyce prepared and served meals at numerous private and public events throughout Stowe.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Floyd, in 1995, her sons, Charlie and Gary, her daughter, Michelle, her granddaughter, Cathy, and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Reihlen.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce LaRow and wife, Dede, of Morrisville, and Norm LaRow and wife, Lee, of Johnson; her daughter, Lynne Houston of Waynesville, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; along with many wonderful friends.
Graveside services will be held in late spring at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Community Food Share, 197 Harrel St., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
