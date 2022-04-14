Joyce C. Merrill

Joyce Campbell Merrill, 89, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her children at her side.
She was born March 10, 1933, in Randolph, the daughter of the late L. Keith and Leola (Carpenter) Campbell. She graduated from Randolph High School in the Class of 1951 and continued her education at Castleton Teachers’ College, graduating in 1955.
She married the love of her life, W. David Merrill, on Aug. 14, 1955, in Randolph.
In 1960, the young couple moved to Hardwick where they made their home for more than 62 years.
Joyce was an elementary school teacher for many years, first at Brookside Elementary School in Barre. She then stayed at home to care for her young children. When they were old enough to go to school, Joyce rejoined the workforce teaching at Greensboro Elementary and Woodbury Elementary Schools. She retired in the mid 1990s.
She was an active member of the Hardwick community, as a member of the United Church of Hardwick, and served on its women’s fellowship and Circle # 7. She was a member of American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary in Hardwick, served as a trustee for the Jeudevine Memorial Library and was a board member of the Hardwick Food Pantry.
Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her home, and especially loved the time that she spent with her children and granddaughter. She worked many hours in her beautiful flower garden and was always delighted to see the birds and butterflies and had a real love for nature. She enjoyed watching the birds, cooking wonderful meals for her family, decorating for the holidays and family trips to Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Survivors include her two children, Scott Merrill of Hardwick, and Susan Moore and her husband, W. Ken Moore, and a granddaughter, Miranda Moore, all of Johnson; a sister, Rebecca Hedding of Rutland; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, W. David Merrill, just a few short weeks prior; and two siblings, Corinne Harrness and Lawrence G. “Huck” Campbell.
A memorial service will be held during the summer with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
