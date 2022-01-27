In the early morning, after a beautiful snowfall which she would have loved, Joyce Ann Jones, 66, of Walden, died from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Born on Sept. 27, 1955, in Hot Springs, S.D., Joyce moved to Vermont in 1999. She loved Jesus, had a heart for little children, and would have had more of her own if possible. She was never more in her element than when she was holding a baby in her loving arms.
Joyce was artistic. She used her creative talents to design beautiful church bulletins, cards and made a book about Jesus for her granddaughter. She loved singing hymns with her husband and friends.
She adored nature and would find treasures outdoors, like pine cones and moss, to decorate her home. She loved gardening, nutrition, food preservation and the old saying, “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”
Joyce was sweet and kind and enjoyed serving others through the ministries of her home church, Union Baptist of Waterford.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, William Jones of Walden; her brother, Joe (Merrilee) Neely; and her four children, Emily (Kalan) Harvest and their Hazel and Thomas, Joshua (Candace) Hollar, Katie (Clancy) Cramer, and Laura Hollar.
A celebration of Joyce’s faith journey, one she freely shared with family, friends, co-workers and acquaintances, will be held at Union Baptist Church in Waterford, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Union Baptist Church, 932 VT, RT 5, Waterford VT 05819.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.