Joyce A. Mason

Joyce A. Chaffee Mason, 82, formerly of Morrisville, died peacefully May 15, 2020, at the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Morrisville Dec. 3, 1937, daughter of Ralph and Reba (Fuller) Chaffee.
She married Hugh Mason in 1961 and they were married for more than 50 years before Hugh died in 2012.
Joyce and her twin sister, Joan, grew up on the family farm in Morrisville, where she began to love animals and gave each a unique name, such as Gravy the Cat and Daisy the Calf. She enjoyed churning butter with her Mom and going to the barn with her Dad.
Joyce was a devoted mother, working as a seamstress and housekeeper, but always had supper ready by 5 p.m. She was always busy, but kept a pretty predictable schedule, taking her boys on road trips, small or short, and always being there to tuck them in at night.
She was also a terrific and energetic grandmother and was overjoyed when she found out she was going to be a great-grandmother.
She loved the color blue and going for walks around town to the grocery store, the post office or to visit friends. She always loved to talk over a cup of coffee and a doughnut. When she wasn’t soaking up the sun on her walks, she’d do so in her gardens, giving love to her marigolds, lilies, geraniums and pansies.
Raking, weeding and teaching every step of the way. Joyce was never afraid of work or of getting her hands dirty. She would join anyone doing any type of work, no matter how dirty or tedious. Her family had to insist that she finally stop helping stack wood in fear for her safety.
Joyce was nothing if not generous, continuously donating what she could to charitable organizations and wrapping shoeboxes for children in need. She went to church on Sundays with her family after she retired and sang her heart out in the second row from the front for years.
She was also quite the baker and her family loved her treats, especially her strawberry rhubarb pie, dinner rolls, potato salad, apple pie and Christmas Tree Jell-O Cake. She made gorgeous afghans, giving most members of the family one specially made for them.
She always looked forward to her annual Christmas shopping trip with her sister and nieces. The tree was always loaded with presents, all perfectly wrapped with beautiful bows and ribbons. She was a Vermont girl through and through.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Mason and wife Angela Ross of Albany, and Steven Mason and wife April Fortin of Morrisville; grandsons Devin Mason of Burlington, Justin Mason and his wife Corrina Skorker and their son Acadia “Cadi” Mason of West Glover, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Mason of California, Jacques Mason of Morrisville and Brandon Mason of Albany; granddaughter Mikayla Mason of Albany; a sister, Joan Churchill and her husband Lyman Churchill of Hyde Park; nieces Debbie Mandigo of Wolcott and Penny Severance of Jeffersonville; and many cousins and loved ones.
Her husband, Hugh Mason, died in 2012; her parents, Ralph and Reba Chaffee, also died earlier.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.