Joseph “Jot” T. Quick, 78, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home in Johnson due to COVID-related pneumonia. Jot was surrounded by his loving family and wife, Cheryl, holding him tight.
Jot is survived by Cheryl Quick, his loving wife and “bicker-buddy” of 60 years; daughters, Mary Jo Schantz and her husband, Rob, and Kim Quick; sons, Toby Quick and his wife, Kelley, and Trevor Quick and his wife, Rebecca; brother, John, and sister-in-law, Pat Quick, and their two children; his aunt, Betty Hill; and many cousins.
“PoppaJot” was endlessly loved and adored by his nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Johanna, and son, Tommy.
Jot was born in Stroudsburg, Pa., on Aug. 19, 1943, and went on to spend 21 years living in Bucks County. Jot started his career at General Motors as a tool and die maker.
In 1968, Jot and Cheryl moved their family to Vermont where he continued his career at IBM. In 1989, he suffered a stroke and retired. However, shortly thereafter, Jot aspired to and achieved a lifelong dream — owning and operating Quick Marine Services on Lake Memphremagog.
A true Renaissance man, Jot’s life was colorful and multifaceted. Whether restoring old cars or boats, building and rebuilding family homes in Pennsylvania or Jericho, Eden and Johnson, Vermont, or Pine Island, Fla., or busily devising a new plan to improve upon a Jot-original idea, he always gave his utmost. He was one of those amazing people who could always either fix it or make the tool needed to fix whatever was broken.
For 20 years, Jot was also a standing member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Throughout those years he was supported by and touched many lives. He was always there, reliably, to rescue a family member or friend.
Over the years, Jot shared in many good times, with many good friends, out on adventures throughout northern Vermont playing his guitar, banjo, piano and trumpet. At Halloween, he got great joy from watching the expressions on children’s faces as he rode his horse, Misty, through the neighborhoods of Jericho as the Headless Horseman.
Jot’s love of family, the mountains and water are presently, and forever will be, lived through his family and the legacy he leaves behind.
A celebration of Jot’s wonderful life will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at The Barn at Boyden Farm, 44 VT 104, Cambridge, at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon, culminating at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choice or any of the following organizations: Brattleboro Retreat, 1 Anna Marsh Ln, Brattleboro VT 05301; Jenna’s Promise, PO Box 575, Johnson VT 05656; or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville VT 05661.
The desGroseilliers Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at this time to the family at dgfunerals.com.
