Joseph Norman Fradette, 39, formerly of Hardwick, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Rutland. Joe was born Oct. 12, 1983, in Berlin to Alain Fradette and Jayne Foster Fradette.
Joseph Norman Fradette will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew him. With heavy hearts, his family offers these words; “Ever since you went away, the days go slowly by and the hardest thing to cope with is not knowing why. That I don’t understand and maybe never will, questions left unanswered, now your voice is still. To lose you is unbearable, and time and time again, we’ve tried to look for reasons that no one can explain. Life and death hold mysteries, but one thing is for sure, we loved you then, we love you now and will love you forevermore.”
He is survived by his mother, Jayne Fradette of Morrisville; father, Alain Fradette of Hardwick; brothers, Christopher Fradette of Colchester, and his daughter, Maddison Hayden and son, Tristen Fradette, and Kevin Fradette of Hardwick and his son, Jaxson Fradette; sisters, Ellen Fradette of Walden and husband, Herb Thayer and son, Devin Rathburn, and Denise Fradette of Walden and her son, Brycen Devenger. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Denise M. Fradette of East Hardwick and Patricia Foster of Hardwick; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as his girlfriend, Crystal Davies.
Joseph was predeceased by his sister, Carol Ann Fradette (an angel in heaven); his maternal grandfather, Calvert Foster; paternal grandfather, Arsene Fradette; and his uncle, Chip Foster.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick at 10 a.m.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 9-10 a.m. in the Julian Room at St. Norbert’s Church. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery in Cabot directly after Mass with a luncheon to follow at St. Norbert’s.
Condolences and shared memories are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.