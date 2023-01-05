Joseph Brosseau

Joseph (Joe) Paul Brosseau, 57, of Hardwick, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, without saying goodbye. That was his modus operandi.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1965, to Robert and Myrna Brosseau. Joe was a simple guy; that’s how he liked it. So, we are not going to fill up the newspaper of where he went to school, jobs he worked or places he lived. Instead, we’ll remember him for the fun-loving, stubborn and sometimes opinionated man he was.
He loved a good game of golf, and he was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed riding his bike for miles and miles to clear his head until he traded it for a motorcycle. He had a strong, competitive nature that was evident during family board games. He worked in and with the public every day.
His customers at the UPS store knew him to be loyal and hardworking with an uncanny wit. The owners and staff there were his second family. John and Monica were his best friends of 30-plus years. He was always excited about the many people he met through catering with Jason and the Black Diamond Barbecue gang. He told great stories of the meals they prepared and the places it took him, and they became his restaurant family.
Even working out of town, he still made time to be involved in the Hardwick community. Working with the rec committee, he designed the new Mackville Pond Park sign and was key in making the new playground there a reality. After years of absence, the ice-skating rink at Atkins Field was established thanks to his hard work. He was always willing to help a friend or family member, never expecting help in return. He left his “Maker’s Mark” on this world.
He leaves behind his siblings, Robert Brosseau Jr. of Barton, Theresa Quinlan and husband, Dan of Houlton, Maine, Debbie Messier and husband, Shawn of Walden, and Andre Brosseau and wife, Tammy of Coventry. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as his step-siblings, Candace Patenaude and husband, Paul of Derby, Wendy Hamelin and husband, John of Troy, and Scott Gray and fiancé, Sheila Carpenter of Derby; sister-in-law, Angie Gray of Derby; stepmother, Judy Gray of New Hampshire; and his entire “Stowe family.”
In true Joe fashion, his family is not saying goodbye.
The family welcomes all to des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick, on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. for calling hours. There will be a celebration of Joe’s life on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Black Diamond Restaurant, at 639 Morristown Corners Road, Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hardwick Recreation Committee, the Hardwick Area Food Pantry or the Northeast Kingdom Council of Arts in Joe’s name.
