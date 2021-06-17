Joseph A. (Pete) Chouinard Jr., 93, died peacefully Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
He was born in Morrisville on Aug. 30, 1927, to J. A. Chouinard Sr. and Blanche (Lavarnway) Chouinard. He was a graduate of Johnson High School and Washington and Lee University.
He married Helen Earle on June 14, 1952, who predeceased him on March 2, 2001.
Pete owned Town and Country Insurance Agency in Jeffersonville for many years as well as worked as a general accountant and tax preparer for many clients in the area. He was active in many community organizations, a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #3210, and served on the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years, rising to the rank of assistant chief before retiring.
He was an active member of the St. Mary’s parish for many years. Pete had many varied interests from serving on the board of directors for Copley Hospital and Smugglers’ Notch Skiways to working as a deputy sheriff in Lamoille County.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Michele Bombardier of Swanton, and her children, Andrew and Makyla; his son and wife, Michael and Laurel Chouinard of Jericho, and their children, Alyson and Hannah, and her husband, Kenneth Dunbar; and his son and wife, Joseph and Denise Chouinard of Paso Robles, Calif.
The family would like to thank all of his friends for their support and friendship throughout the years. He was a very social person and he appreciated all of the time he spent working and relaxing with you. In addition we would like to thank all of those people who supported us with great compassion and caring in his final days. A special thank you to the staff and management of the Mansfield Place, where he resided for the past years and for all the love and caring you have shown; he truly missed you.
Per Pete’s wishes there will be no memorial service and his remains will be interred at a later date in Jeffersonville Cemetery next to his wife Helen, when all of the family and friends have gathered.
Memorial contributions in Pete’s name may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester VT 05446.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
