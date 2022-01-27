Jonathon M. Vincelette Sr., 48, died on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born and raised in Morrisville. Jonathon was dedicated to all the things he did. He was a member of the New Beginning Miracle Fellowship in Morrisville, where he blessed them with the knowledge of using the sound equipment. He was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Morrisville.
His passions were electronics and ham radio. He became a school bus driver, working for First Student, Wild Cat and North Country Union High School and Junior High, where he worked until he was not able to.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Driver Vincelette of Lowell; his three children, Jonathon Jr. and Luke of Lowell, and Ruth and her fiancé, Hunter of New York; his parents, Thomas and Julie Vincelette of Morrisville; two brothers, Thomas II and his four-legged friend, Shader of Eden, and Jason of Morrisville; and two grandmothers, Billy Vincelette of Newport Richey, Fla., and Eleanor Sweeney of Morrisville.
He was a faithful husband, father, son, brother, grandson and son-in-law to Albert and Jean Driver of Johnson; sister-in-law, Christina Holmes and husband, Gary of Johnson; two nephews, Peter and Patrick; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was predeceased by his two grandfathers, Robert Vincelette Sr. and Newton Sweeney; and friend and mentor, Pastor Dianne Bregman.
A celebration of his life will be held at the New Beginning Miracle Fellowship in Morrisville on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. His committal will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to New Beginning Miracle Fellowship at PO Box 1457, Morrisville VT 05661.
