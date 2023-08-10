Jonathan L. Draper, “Johnny” or “Jon Boy,” of Morrisville died peacefully at home on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the age of 75.
He was born May 21, 1948, in Morrisville to the late Albert and Roberta Draper. From a very early age he fell in love with golf.
He graduated from Peoples Academy in 1967, where he was an avid and accomplished athlete, and was part of the golf team. One year he and brothers Humpy and Doug all played together on the soccer, basketball and baseball teams.
He served his country in the U.S. Army for four years, including one year in Vietnam. He later attended Johnson State College for two years.
He was also involved in S&J Draper milk hauling business with his brothers Steve and David and nephew Russell Draper. He co-owned the JJC Company of Hyde Park with his brother Jamie. John also worked at Topnotch in Stowe in the maintenance department.
He was a member of the Copley Country Club for 58 years. The golf course is where you’d find him in his natural element, his “happy place,” where his talents for the game were widely known. He was a tenacious competitor as well as a gracious loser. He was the winningest member in club history, with 15 men’s club championships and one senior championship. He was a legendary member of Copley Country Club.
He especially loved playing with his longtime friends Tad Lamell and Brad Gregory. He also really enjoyed opportunities to play with his nephew Derek “Deeky” Draper.
He also enjoyed hiking, especially Elmore Mountain, where many memories were made with Amanda Reilly, his partner of seven years. He enjoyed biking, going to the gym and playing tennis with his brother Mark.
Family reunions were always well-attended, and many memories were made, especially in the annual wiffle ball games.
He was totally honest and spoke his mind yet was still humble. His advice was always insightful, respectful and helpful. He was unfailingly a man of his word.
He was beloved by his daughters, Kelly and Jill, who will be forever thankful for his guidance and his love of them throughout the years. His strong will, strength and encouragement were guiding lights that will be deeply missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Roberta Draper; brother, Stephen “Humpy”; nephew, Dameon Draper; and niece, Lynette Phelps.
He is survived by his former wife, Alma Nay Draper; his daughters, Kelly Draper Bradley and Jill Draper; his former partner, Amanda Reilly; sister, Diane (Ken “Butch” Phelps); brothers, Jamie (Linda), Doug (Susan), David (Kathy) and Mark Draper; grandchildren, Luke and Jade Salvas and Sam and Dallas Bradley; great-grandchildren, Leonora Salvas (father, Luke) and Wylla Barnard (mother, Jade); and many nieces, nephews and their children.
A celebration of Jon Boy’s life will be held at the Copley Country Club, 441 Copley Country Club Road, Morrisville, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. This will start with a brief gathering and a salute at 12:45 p.m., followed by nine holes of golf starting at 1 p.m. This will be followed by an informal mingling and munchies for both golfers and non-golfers around 3 p.m.
Donations in John’s name may be made to the Copley Country Club Junior Golf Program, which he supported by mentoring over the years. For details, contact Copley Country Club at 802-888-3013.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Jonathan may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.