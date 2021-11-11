Jonathan H. Owens, 43, the beloved son of Donna Underwood Owens of Wolcott, died recently.
Jonathan grew up in Tymber Creek, Ormond Beach, Fla., and attended Temple Beth-El and Pine Creek Elementary school.
He loved racing his BMX dirt bike and remote-control trucks, the sea, fishing and airplanes. Growing up he was fascinated with airplanes. Thanks to Stephen Sliwa of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and the ROTC, he had some of the most wonderful experiences a young boy could have experienced. He got the adventure of a lifetime aboard a KC 138 along with ROTC cadets from Embry Riddle.
Being able to sit in the captain’s seat was something he talked about for a long time to become a pilot. Jonathan was very active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, becoming an Eagle Scout in Essex. He earned most merit badges, including one for aviation. His Eagle project was constructing a green space with boulders and gardens for the Essex Elementary School.
Jonathan worked at Hannaford grocery store most of his high school years, and was in many television commercials, including Sun Bank, Minute Maid, National Car Rental, Carnival Cruise Lines, and Disney, Disney Hotel and Resorts and each new theme park.
Jonathan modeled for the Casandra Agency in Winter Park, Fla., in both print work and classic runway. His favorite was the ESPN teaser for the Pepsi 400 Daytona Beach called “The Younger Years” in which he portrayed a young Bill Elliott, his favorite driver.
He was also in the movie “Parenthood,” produced by Ron Howard, and “Disney’s Child,” a short movie for a Transcontinental Airlines. He worked with some very special people. "
Jonathan attended Essex High School because it had the best ROTC program, realizing he could also get to work and learn more about aircraft. He also attended the Burlington Technical Center and studied aviation and aerospace.
Graduating from Essex High, Jonathan attended flight schools in the West and in the Boston area.
He married Jessica Goodrich and lived Fairfax and worked for Best Buy in Williston and for many years as a driver and delivery person. He was also a Subaru rally enthusiast.
Jonathan was loved by everyone. He had such a magnetic personality. The world is not going to be the same without him.
A celebration of life is expected soon. Thank you to the wonderful care and loving staff at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Franklin Irving Manchester, 89, of Morristown, died peacefully at Elderwood in Burlington on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A complete obituary will be available soon.
