Johnathan Griggs, 38, of Fairlee died unexpectedly on July 6, 2020.
He was born in Morrisville and graduated in 2000 from Peoples Academy.
Survivors include his 7-year old son, Darius Griggs, who was his world; his father, Jay Griggs and wife Cathy, formerly of Morrisville, now of Bradenton, Fla.; his mother, Robin Reen and husband Joe of Vail, Colo.; his sister, Jennifer Graham and husband Ryan of Gastonia, N.C.; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Darrah of Morrisville; and his son’s mother, Jacqueline Greenberg of Thetford.
His paternal grandparents, Walter and Gwen Griggs, died earlier, as did his maternal grandfather, David Darrah all of Morrisville.
No immediate services are planned. Arrangements are being coordinated by Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
