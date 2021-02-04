John Winterbottom, 76, of Morrisville, died peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021. John was born on Dec. 27, 1944.
He is survived by his goddaughter, Kristin Willey, and her brother, Eric Halperin, of Morrisville.
John was an avid fly fisherman. He loved the outdoors and especially loved his time on Lake Caspian and being on the beach. John was a practicing Catholic and was very involved with his church. He was a very hard worker and previously retired from IBM in 2013.
There will not be a service but there will be a celebration of life held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn Street, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
