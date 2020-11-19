John Standish, 93, died peacefully at his home in Morrisville on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born July 17, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. John retired from the Army out of Fort Devens, Mass., in 1965. He and his wife, Erika, resided in the nearby town of Ayer, Mass., for several years before moving to the Stowe and Morrisville areas in the 1970s. John and Erika loved the mountains of Vermont because it reminded them of Erika’s home in Austria.
John was a chef and worked in Stowe for several years at the Shed and also at Trapp Family Lodge. He was a do-it-yourself person and enjoyed working in the outdoors. John and Erika would travel to Kitzbuhel, Austria, each year when they were able.
He is survived by his wife, Erika Handlhofer Standish; his eldest son, John Standish and his wife, Anne Marie, and their son, Ben; and his youngest son, Thomas Standish and his wife, Betsy Standish, of Morrisville.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
