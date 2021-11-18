John Norman Kennison, 71, of Hardwick, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. He was born Aug. 16, 1950, in Saint Albans, the son of Norman and Dottie Kennison.
John was kind, caring and generous. He had the brightest blue eyes. He was a big fan of watching westerns and had a great chuckle when he found things amusing.
He loved having lunch with his mom and brother and special friend Joyce.
He loved getting birthday cards and cake and ice cream. He enjoyed visiting and traveling with his extended family, Lisa and Dennis, and loved family holidays, visiting with grandchildren and trips to the ocean.
John loved his special friend, Joyce, who he has spent many years with. He also loved spending time with his family at Green Mountain Support Services.
Special thanks to Danielle and Stephanie for taking such wonderful care of John and all his needs, and to all the others John was lucky enough to have had in his life.
John is survived by his mom, Dottie, of Morristown, and his brother, Larry of Morrisville.
John was predeceased by his father, Norman Kennison, and by his baby sister.
A celebration of John’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Green Mountain Support Services in Morrisville from 1-3 p.m.
