John L. Monette, 62, of Morrisville, died recently at his home. He was born on Sept. 6, 1957 in Haverhill, N.H., the son of Leo G. Monette and Irene Boivin Monette.
John served as a Eucharist minister at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville. He built custom-made homes and was a creative woodworker as well. He enjoyed deer hunting and ice fishing.
John is survived by his sister, Suzanne Hertling and her husband, Allan, of Sartell, Minn.; niece Jennifer Horn (Dareld) also of Sartell, Minn.; nephews Michael Duba (Danielle) of Cummings, Ga., and Christopher Hertling of Eden Prairie, Minn. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a nephew, Thomas Duba.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will be at a later date in the Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Bishop Marshall School, 680 Laporte Rd., Morrisville VT 05661; Most Holy Names of Jesus Parish, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville VT 05661; the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville, Dallas TX 75231; or heart.org.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.