John Joseph Wills, 61, of Fletcher, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a short courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his father, Paul E. Wills, of Lancaster, Pa.; his brother, Paul D. (Katharine) Wills of Coatesville, Pa.; two nephews and one niece.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary C. Agnello Wills; and brother, James W. Wills.
Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on May 4, 1961 — yes, he was a Star Wars fan! — John was raised in Berwyn, Pa., the youngest of three brothers. He graduated from Conestoga High School in Berwyn in 1980, and later attended Widener University in Chester, Pa., in 1987. He lived in Phoenixville, Pa., and worked in human resources at Anro Printing in Devon, Pa., until his move to Vermont in 2001 where he eventually settled in Fletcher.
He continued working in human resources at Hannaford in Morristown. John was a life-long learner and continued his education at Champlain College earning certificates in paralegal studies and accounting. This enabled him to change careers and in 2011 he started work as an auditor with the Vermont Department of Labor where he worked until his death. For the joy of learning John took and passed a community college anatomy and physiology course in fall 2021 with students one-third his age.
John appreciated music of all genres but especially enjoyed classic rock, which was almost always playing when he was home. The Grateful Dead, Todd Rundgren and Bruce Hornsby were among his favorites.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Binghamville Methodist Church, in Fletcher, with the burial immediately following in the Binghamville Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to either the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester VT 05446 (bit.ly/3wVmFTCor), or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (bit.ly/3M7cgKk)
